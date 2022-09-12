The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,731 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola worth $436,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923,234. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

