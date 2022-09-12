The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,458. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

