Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

