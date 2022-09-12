Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.92. 102,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

