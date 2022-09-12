Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE THQ traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.21. 2,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.