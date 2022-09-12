TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Lifted by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.14. 130,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,119. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

