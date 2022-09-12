TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.15. 1,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
TDCX Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $43,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,372,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,279,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
