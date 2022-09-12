TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.89.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.99 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.