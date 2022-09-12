Taraxa Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $226,265.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Taraxa

TARA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project. Taraxa’s official website is www.taraxa.io.

Buying and Selling Taraxa

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted.”

