Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,638,332 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $13.72.

TAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

