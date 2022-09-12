Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 965,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 408,920 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

