Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,692,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,716 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

