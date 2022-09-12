SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down to $422.97

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $422.97, but opened at $391.89. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $403.27, with a volume of 7,123 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.62.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.