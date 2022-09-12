SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $17.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $404.98. 21,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,717. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.