Stratis Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Stratis has a total market cap of $87.33 million and $6.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,911,497 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
