StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

