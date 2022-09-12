StockNews.com Upgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of MGI opened at $10.45 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6,252.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

