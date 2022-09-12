StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.34 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.