StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Shares of NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nam Tai Property

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.