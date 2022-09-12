StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

