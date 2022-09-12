StockNews.com Downgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Cadiz stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.33. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

About Cadiz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadiz by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Articles

