StockNews.com Downgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Cadiz stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.33. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
