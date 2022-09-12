StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
