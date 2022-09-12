Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gilead Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 38,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average volume of 16,355 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 927,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

