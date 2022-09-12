Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $72.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

