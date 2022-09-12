Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

