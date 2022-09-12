Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $94.22 million and $14.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007299 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008184 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
