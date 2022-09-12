Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) One Day Volume Tops $4.63 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.02 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00471780 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063744 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

