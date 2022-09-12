Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

