Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

DALXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.4 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.