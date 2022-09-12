Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

