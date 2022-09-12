Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Shares of SWX stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.