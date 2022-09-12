Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $226.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

