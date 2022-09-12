Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. 203,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,282,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

In other news, insider Henry Ji bought 22,222 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

