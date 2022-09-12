SomaLogic (SLGC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SomaLogic to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SomaLogic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 SomaLogic Competitors 42 616 1212 24 2.64

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 206.53%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 34.16%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million -$87.55 million -4.80 SomaLogic Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 9.53

This table compares SomaLogic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SomaLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic’s competitors have a beta of 5.23, suggesting that their average share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% SomaLogic Competitors -239.39% -12.45% -6.19%

Summary

SomaLogic competitors beat SomaLogic on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

