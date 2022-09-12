Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.04.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.
