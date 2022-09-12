Snowball Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,231.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $144,422.04 and $14,231.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00772132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,976 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.