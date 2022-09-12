SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.25.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$26.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

