Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

