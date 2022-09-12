Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.55

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

