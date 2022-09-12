Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $205.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $248.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.38.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

