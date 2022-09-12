Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Kape Technologies Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of KAPE traded up GBX 33.12 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 293.12 ($3.54). 475,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,664.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.51. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

