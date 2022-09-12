ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,012 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,262. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $287.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

