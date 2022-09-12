Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $453,973.28

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $453,973.28 and approximately $531,499.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for $21.07 or 0.00095215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sheesha Finance [ERC20] alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.