ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $146,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.99. 33,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 519.63, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

