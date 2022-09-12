SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

SEAS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.