Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.