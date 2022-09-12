Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 375 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

