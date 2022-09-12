Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 375 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.