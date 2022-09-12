Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 21,739 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IAC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

