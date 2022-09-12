Scholtz & Company LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.