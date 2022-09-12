Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.