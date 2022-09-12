Scholtz & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 1.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

